Pictured from left to right are Reynolds Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Daniel Bridon, Capt. Courtney Livoti, and Reynolds Army Health Clinic Command Sgt. Maj. Stanley Jackson at the Expert Field Medical Badge badging ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7772961
|VIRIN:
|230421-D-CZ463-253
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Occupational Therapist Earns Her EFMB, by Joel McFarland, identified by DVIDS
