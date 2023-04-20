Reynolds Army Health Clinic Expert Field Medical Badge candidates review the requirements for one of the Combat Testing Lanes. Picture from left to right: Sgt. Ryan DeForest, Sgt. 1st Class Timothy McCoole, Capt. Courtney Livoti, Capt. Taylor Matsinger.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7772950
|VIRIN:
|230411-D-CZ463-044
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reynolds Candidates Train for EFMB [Image 2 of 2], by Joel McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT