Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reynolds Candidates Train for EFMB [Image 1 of 2]

    Reynolds Candidates Train for EFMB

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Joel McFarland 

    Reynolds Army Health Clinic

    Reynolds Army Health Clinic Expert Field Medical Badge candidates review the requirements for one of the Combat Testing Lanes. Picture from left to right: Sgt. Ryan DeForest, Sgt. 1st Class Timothy McCoole, Capt. Courtney Livoti, Capt. Taylor Matsinger.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 7772950
    VIRIN: 230411-D-CZ463-044
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reynolds Candidates Train for EFMB [Image 2 of 2], by Joel McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reynolds Candidates Train for EFMB
    Occupational Therapist Earns Her EFMB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Sill

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    West
    Defense Health Agency
    Medical Readiness Command
    EFMB
    Reynolds Army Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT