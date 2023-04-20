Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army sustainers talk logistics and contracting in Africa at summit [Image 4 of 4]

    Army sustainers talk logistics and contracting in Africa at summit

    ITALY

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    James Wilkerson, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support contractor, presents contracting considerations at a logistics planning conference in Padova, Italy, April 13, 2023. Wilkerson, from the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, was among more than 30 participants in the conference organized by the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 06:39
    VIRIN: 230413-A-HX593-491
    This work, Army sustainers talk logistics and contracting in Africa at summit [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    AFRICOM
    Sustain the Force
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment

