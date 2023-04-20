James Wilkerson, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support contractor, presents contracting considerations at a logistics planning conference in Padova, Italy, April 13, 2023. Wilkerson, from the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, was among more than 30 participants in the conference organized by the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Cain S. Claxton)
Army sustainers talk logistics and contracting in Africa at summit
