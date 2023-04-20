Army sustainers talk logistics and contracting in Africa at summit

A group of logistics and contracting specialists visit a contingency site location (CSL) in Dakar, Senegal, April 14-18, 2023, in order to understand operating conditions troops in Africa could face. A CSL is a modest facility strategically located so that the U.S. military can efficiently establish a base of operations when required. The 79th Theater Sustainment Command organized the trip as the concluding event of the Logistics Capabilities and Requirements Summit 23, which started in Padova, Italy, for a conference on contracting solutions hosted by the 414th Contracting Support Brigade. (Courtesy photo)

