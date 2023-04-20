Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stowmarket Royal British Legion DV Visit [Image 9 of 9]

    Stowmarket Royal British Legion DV Visit

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gerardo Gaytan, 48th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, left, MWD Rita and Airman 1st Class Alexander Thompson, 48th SFS response force leader, conduct an aggression drill during a base tour at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2023. Members of the local community got to see how MWD handlers employ their dogs to conduct operations and maintain readiness on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Tour
    RAF Lakenheath
    Community
    48th SFS
    48th FW
    Stowmarket Royal British Legion

