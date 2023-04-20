Stowmarket Royal British Legion DV Visit

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gerardo Gaytan, 48th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, left, MWD Rita and Airman 1st Class Alexander Thompson, 48th SFS response force leader, conduct an aggression drill during a base tour at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2023. Members of the local community got to see how MWD handlers employ their dogs to conduct operations and maintain readiness on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

