Stowmarket Royal British Legion DV Visit

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Peifer and Senior Airman Steven Nguyen, 48th Security Forces Squadron armorers, showcase their weapons to base visitors during a tour at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2023. Base tours foster stronger ties with the local community by giving members of the community the chance to see how Liberty Wing Airmen accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

