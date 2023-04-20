Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stowmarket Royal British Legion DV Visit [Image 8 of 9]

    Stowmarket Royal British Legion DV Visit

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Peifer and Senior Airman Steven Nguyen, 48th Security Forces Squadron armorers, showcase their weapons to base visitors during a tour at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 28, 2023. Base tours foster stronger ties with the local community by giving members of the community the chance to see how Liberty Wing Airmen accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 05:37
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
