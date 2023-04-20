Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 3]

    36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missiles are prepared to be loaded on to a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2023. The JASSM missile system is a weapons system capable of striking ground targets from extended ranges, making it a key deterrent against aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 23:35
    Photo ID: 7772100
    VIRIN: 230424-F-VS136-1002
    Resolution: 5771x3840
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Andersen AFB
    36 MUNS
    JASSM
    Bomber Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT