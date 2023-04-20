36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missiles are prepared to be loaded on to a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2023. The JASSM missile system is a weapons system capable of striking ground targets from extended ranges, making it a key deterrent against aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

