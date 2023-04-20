36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Buckland, 36th Munitions Squadron munitions maintenance technician, and Senior Airman Mark Keith, 36th Munitions Squadron munitions maintenance crew chief, conduct a visual inspection on a Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2023. The JASSM missile system is a weapons system capable of striking ground targets from extended ranges, making it a key deterrent against aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

