    36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Buckland, 36th Munitions Squadron munitions maintenance technician, and Senior Airman Mark Keith, 36th Munitions Squadron munitions maintenance crew chief, conduct a visual inspection on a Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2023. The JASSM missile system is a weapons system capable of striking ground targets from extended ranges, making it a key deterrent against aggression across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    This work, 36 MUNS works alongside Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Andersen AFB
    36 MUNS
    JASSM
    Bomber Task Force

