Containment boom limits oil discharge from Zydeco pipeline in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, April 27, 2023. A Unified Command comprising the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP responded to the crude oil discharge, which Shell estimated at 30 barrels, or 1,260 gallons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|7771926
|VIRIN:
|230427-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|ORANGE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT