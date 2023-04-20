Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur pollution responders assess the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and marsh near Mile Marker 260, April 26, 2023. A Unified Command comprising the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP responded to discharge of approximately 30 barrels (1,260 gallons) of crude oil from a 22-inch transmission pipeline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur)

