    Drunk goggles eliminate the risk of drunk driving [Image 6 of 6]

    Drunk goggles eliminate the risk of drunk driving

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A Guam Air National Guard counterdrug program member goes to pick up a frisbee with drunk goggles on for an Alcohol Awareness obstacle course on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. The participants did team relay races through the obstacle course which consisted of hopscotch, bean toss, hula hooping, bag races and frisbee to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

    TAGS

    Guam
    Obstacle Course
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Alcohol Awareness

