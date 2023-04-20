Drunk goggles eliminate the risk of drunk driving

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dominic Ingram, 736th Security Forces commando warrior, wears drunk goggles for an Alcohol Awareness obstacle course on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 28, 2023. The participants did team relay races through the obstacle course which consisted of hopscotch, bean toss, hula hooping, bag races and frisbee to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)
