Tyndall Marina Rebuild

A construction worker analyses construction plans at the site of the future 325th Force Support Squadron marina outdoor recreation facility on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2023. The facility will be two stories and contain a restaurant with outdoor seating, an observation deck, a multipurpose recreation room and outdoor recreational equipment storage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

