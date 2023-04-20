A construction worker carries a case of water bottles at the site of the future 325th Force Support Squadron marina outdoor recreation facility on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2023. After the devasting aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018, all Tyndall facilities are being constructed to Miami-Dade hurricane standards, which is one step closer to protecting Tyndall’s mission when faced with future natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

This work, Tyndall Marina Rebuild [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.