    Tyndall Marina Rebuild [Image 15 of 16]

    Tyndall Marina Rebuild

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A construction worker carries a case of water bottles at the site of the future 325th Force Support Squadron marina outdoor recreation facility on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2023. After the devasting aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018, all Tyndall facilities are being constructed to Miami-Dade hurricane standards, which is one step closer to protecting Tyndall’s mission when faced with future natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 14:55
    Photo ID: 7771311
    VIRIN: 230421-F-BE826-1110
    Resolution: 8053x5504
    Size: 22.25 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Marina Rebuild [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

