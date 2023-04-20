Emergency medical services personnel transfer an ailing man from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, April 30, 2023. The helicopter crew medevaced the man, who had been found unconscious and lying on the ground in Bird Island Basin on the Padre Island National Seashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Lester Fink)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.30.2023 18:38 Photo ID: 7769817 VIRIN: 230430-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 412.04 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.