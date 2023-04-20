Emergency medical services personnel transfer an ailing man from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, April 30, 2023. The helicopter crew medevaced the man, who had been found unconscious and lying on the ground in Bird Island Basin on the Padre Island National Seashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Lester Fink)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7769817
|VIRIN:
|230430-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|412.04 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT