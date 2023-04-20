Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Emergency medical services personnel transfer an ailing man from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, April 30, 2023. The helicopter crew medevaced the man, who had been found unconscious and lying on the ground in Bird Island Basin on the Padre Island National Seashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Lester Fink)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 18:38
    Photo ID: 7769817
    VIRIN: 230430-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 412.04 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    SAR
    Uscg
    corpus christi
    dolphin
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT