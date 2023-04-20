Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and good Samaritans carry an ailing man found in Bird Island Basin south of Corpus Christi, Texas, April 30, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at 1:52 p.m. from a group of wade fishermen on Padre Island National Seashore stating they had encountered an unconscious 50-to-60-year-old man lying on the ground. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Lester Fink)

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

