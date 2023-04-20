Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from island south of Corpus Christi, Texas

Members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and good Samaritans carry an ailing man found in Bird Island Basin south of Corpus Christi, Texas, April 30, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at 1:52 p.m. from a group of wade fishermen on Padre Island National Seashore stating they had encountered an unconscious 50-to-60-year-old man lying on the ground. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Lester Fink)

