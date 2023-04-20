Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sunken vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sunken vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park

    DRY TORTUGAS, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew poses with three rescued men after their boat sunk near Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, April 30, 2023. All three people were rescued in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 18:40
    Location: DRY TORTUGAS, FL, US
    TAGS

    SAR
    Key West
    Air Station Miami
    Dry Tortugas

