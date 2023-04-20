Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sunken vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew poses with three rescued men after their boat sunk near Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, April 30, 2023. All three people were rescued in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

