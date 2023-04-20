A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a man from an inflatable raft near Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, April 30, 2023. All three people were rescued in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|7769792
|VIRIN:
|230430-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|754x424
|Size:
|35.93 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sunken vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT