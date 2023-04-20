Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sunken vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sunken vessel off Dry Tortugas National Park

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a man from an inflatable raft near Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, April 30, 2023. All three people were rescued in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    SAR
    Key West
    Dry Tortugas
    Air Station Miamis

