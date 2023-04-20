Keller takes command of 123rd MSG

Col. Shawn Keller, center, incoming commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, stands at attention after accepting the group's guidon during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 21, 2023. Keller is replacing Col. George Imorde, who is taking on the role of vice commander for the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

