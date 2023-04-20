Keller takes command of 123rd MSG

Col. George Imorde, outgoing commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, speaks during the group's change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 21, 2023. Imorde stepped down as MSG commander to accept the post of vice commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing vice commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

