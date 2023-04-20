Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keller takes command of 123rd MSG

    Keller takes command of 123rd MSG

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. George Imorde, outgoing commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, speaks during the group's change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 21, 2023. Imorde stepped down as MSG commander to accept the post of vice commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing vice commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    This work, Keller takes command of 123rd MSG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keller takes command of support group; Imorde named wing vice commander

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Change of Command
    123rd Mission Support Group

