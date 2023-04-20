Chief Master Sgt. David Malone, 123rd Maintenance Group senior enlisted advisor, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 5, 2023. Malone is retiring after more than 35 years of service to the Kentucky Air National Guard and United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 15:25
Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
Chief Malone retires after 35 years of service
