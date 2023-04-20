Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malone retires after 35 years of service

    Malone retires after 35 years of service

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. David Malone, 123rd Maintenance Group senior enlisted advisor, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 5, 2023. Malone is retiring after more than 35 years of service to the Kentucky Air National Guard and United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    This work, Malone retires after 35 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief Malone retires after 35 years of service

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    retirment ceremony
    123rd Maintenance Group

