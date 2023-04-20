Malone retires after 35 years of service

Airmen, friends and family attend the retirement ceremony of Chief Master Sgt. David Malone, 123rd Maintenance Group senior enlisted advisor, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 5, 2023. Malone is retiring after more than 35 years of service to the Kentucky Air National Guard and United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

