MANAMA, Bahrain (April 30, 2023) Members of the U.S. diplomatic and military community in Bahrain attend a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, April 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7769559
|VIRIN:
|230430-N-VO134-1080
|Resolution:
|5039x3599
|Size:
|1022.83 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVCENT Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVCENT Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony
