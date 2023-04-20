Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVCENT Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 30, 2023) U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain Steven Bondy delivers remarks during a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, April 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 09:21
    Photo ID: 7769558
    VIRIN: 230430-N-VO134-1020
    Resolution: 4467x3191
    Size: 802.43 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, NAVCENT Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    Holocaust remembrance ceremony
    U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain Steven Bondy

