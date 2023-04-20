German Soldiers prepare their Leopard 2 A7V battle tanks to take part in NATO’s upcoming exercise Noble Jump 23 at Capo Teulada, Italy April 27. This equipment is part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

