    Noble Jump 23 [Image 10 of 25]

    Noble Jump 23

    ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    German Soldiers prepare their Leopard 2 A7V battle tanks to take part in NATO’s upcoming exercise Noble Jump 23 at Capo Teulada, Italy April 27. This equipment is part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 7769541
    VIRIN: 230427-M-VB498-947
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Jump 23 [Image 25 of 25], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NATO
    #Leopard
    #noblejump23

