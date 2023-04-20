Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas

A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island approaches a 31-foot catamaran taking on water with three men aboard approximately 30 miles offshore South Padre Island, Texas, April 29, 2023. At 10 p.m. on April 28, family members reported the men as overdue after the three boaters didn’t return from a trip to the offshore Perdido Rig. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Fitch)

