    Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island approaches a 31-foot catamaran taking on water with three men aboard approximately 30 miles offshore South Padre Island, Texas, April 29, 2023. At 10 p.m. on April 28, family members reported the men as overdue after the three boaters didn’t return from a trip to the offshore Perdido Rig. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Fitch)

    This work, Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

