Members of a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island confer with three boaters aboard a 31-foot catamaran docked at Sea Ranch Marina on South Padre Island, Texas, April 29, 2023. The Coast Guard crew assisted the boaters, who had been reported as overdue and started taking on water about 30 miles northeast of South Padre Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Fitch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 21:27 Photo ID: 7769441 VIRIN: 230429-G-G0108-2003 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 692.08 KB Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.