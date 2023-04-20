Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island confer with three boaters aboard a 31-foot catamaran docked at Sea Ranch Marina on South Padre Island, Texas, April 29, 2023. The Coast Guard crew assisted the boaters, who had been reported as overdue and started taking on water about 30 miles northeast of South Padre Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Fitch)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 21:27
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 3 overdue boaters offshore South Padre Island, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Uscg
    boarding
    south padre island
    catamaran
    overdue

