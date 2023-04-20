Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rappelling Towards Success [Image 3 of 4]

    Rappelling Towards Success

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Shane Killeen, a public affairs mass communications specialist with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, descends down a rappel tower during Operation Strikeback II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 27, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7768915
    VIRIN: 230427-A-MP628-1238
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappelling Towards Success [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rappelling Towards Success
    Rappelling Towards Success
    Rappelling Towards Success
    Rappelling Towards Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    354th MPAD
    Rappel Tower
    99th RD
    MCSG
    OSB II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT