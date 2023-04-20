U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra, Operations Noncommissioned Officer with the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, descends down a rappel tower during Operation Strikeback II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 27, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7768914 VIRIN: 230427-A-MP628-1214 Resolution: 4480x4442 Size: 3.6 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rappelling Towards Success [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.