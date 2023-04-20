Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint NATO Live Fire Support Exercise at Capu Midia [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint NATO Live Fire Support Exercise at Capu Midia

    CORBU, ROMANIA

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Steve Nava 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment "Proud Americans" participated in a joint fire support exercise with French Romanian, Dutch and Luxembourger Partners at Capu Midia Training Range, April 26, 2023, near Corbu, Romania.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 05:18
    Location: CORBU, RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint NATO Live Fire Support Exercise at Capu Midia [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Steve Nava, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    We Are NATO
    European Assure
    Deter and Reinforce

