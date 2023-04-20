Joint NATO Live Fire Support Exercise at Capu Midia

2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment "Proud Americans" participated in a joint fire support exercise with French Romanian, Dutch and Luxembourger Partners at Capu Midia Training Range, April 26, 2023, near Corbu, Romania.
