EOD Mobile Unit 1 Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2023) Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 Capt. Wade Hilderbrand presents Cmdr. Mike Dalrymple, the outgoing commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, April 28, 2023. EODMU-1 is a component of EODGRU-1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

