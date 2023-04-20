Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Mobile Unit 1 Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    EOD Mobile Unit 1 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2023) The incoming commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, Cmdr. Zachary Scheetz, relieves Cmdr. Mike Dalrymple during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, April 28, 2023. EODMU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

