EOD Mobile Unit 1 Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2023) The incoming commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, Cmdr. Zachary Scheetz, relieves Cmdr. Mike Dalrymple during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, April 28, 2023. EODMU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

