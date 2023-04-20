JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23

CAMP ATTERBURY, Indiana— Joint Task Force Civil Support staff receive simulated mission updates during Exercise Vibrant Response 23, April 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities’ operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

