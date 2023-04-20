Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23 [Image 4 of 8]

    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Indiana — U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Despota, the executive officer assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, receives simulated mission updates during Exercise Vibrant Response 23, April 28, 2023. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities’ operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7768384
    VIRIN: 230428-F-YG657-1153
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23
    JTF-CS continues efforts during Exercise Vibrant Response 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #HomelandDefense
    #StrengthoftheNation
    VR23
    #VibrantResponse23
    #SettingtheTheater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT