    Recording survey data [Image 6 of 6]

    Recording survey data

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Rivers Project Biologist, Ryan Swearingin records data collected during a survey downstream of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in West, Alton, Mo. Corps personnel have continued to manipulate the Tainter gate openings at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam during spawning season to mimic conditions required for successful spawning which can be seen by the eggs that collect on the rocks below the dam.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:23
    Photo ID: 7768227
    VIRIN: 230419-A-KR238-0067
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    This work, Recording survey data [Image 6 of 6], by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi River Lake Sturgeon U. S. Army Corps of Engineers

