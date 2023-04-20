Rivers Project Biologist, Ryan Swearingin records data collected during a survey downstream of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in West, Alton, Mo. Corps personnel have continued to manipulate the Tainter gate openings at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam during spawning season to mimic conditions required for successful spawning which can be seen by the eggs that collect on the rocks below the dam.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7768227
|VIRIN:
|230419-A-KR238-0067
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recording survey data [Image 6 of 6], by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
