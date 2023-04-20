Rivers Project Biologist, Ryan Swearingin records data collected during a survey downstream of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in West, Alton, Mo. Corps personnel have continued to manipulate the Tainter gate openings at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam during spawning season to mimic conditions required for successful spawning which can be seen by the eggs that collect on the rocks below the dam.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:23 Photo ID: 7768227 VIRIN: 230419-A-KR238-0067 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.97 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recording survey data [Image 6 of 6], by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.