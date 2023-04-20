Wildlife Research Sensitive Area Designated

Recently placed signage marks the Lake Sturgeon spawning area at the tailwater area of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in West Alton, Mo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s St. Louis District and Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with the Sustainable Rivers Program are actively working together to monitor the state endangered species. Through their combined efforts, successful Lake Sturgeon spawning has been observed in this area.

