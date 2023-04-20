Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildlife Research Sensitive Area Designated [Image 5 of 6]

    Wildlife Research Sensitive Area Designated

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Recently placed signage marks the Lake Sturgeon spawning area at the tailwater area of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in West Alton, Mo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s St. Louis District and Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with the Sustainable Rivers Program are actively working together to monitor the state endangered species. Through their combined efforts, successful Lake Sturgeon spawning has been observed in this area.

    This work, Wildlife Research Sensitive Area Designated, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lake Sturgeon, Mississippi River, Melvin Price Locks and Dam, West Alton, Mo. 2023
    Checking Lake Sturgeon for eggs.
    Checking Sturgeon Populations
    Surveying the river.
    Wildlife Research Sensitive Area Designated
    Recording survey data

    Mississippi River U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Sturgeon

