    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command’s first Soldier to Compete and Win in the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command’s first Soldier to Compete and Win in the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    FORT LEE, Va. – At the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE), U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command’s sole 92G -- G-4 food service program manager, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey W. Vaughan, competed and won a silver medal for his culinary sculpture and a bronze medal for the Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT) event as team captain of the Reserve Culinary Arts Team, March 4-9, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:57
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    army reserve
    culinary competition
    JCTE

