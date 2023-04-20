FORT LEE, Va. – At the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE), U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command’s sole 92G -- G-4 food service program manager, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey W. Vaughan, competed and won a silver medal for his culinary sculpture and a bronze medal for the Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT) event as team captain of the Reserve Culinary Arts Team, March 4-9, 2023. He is joined by the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command chief of staff, Col. Kyson Johnson and G-4 staff, Maj. Shannon Memminger and 1st. Lt. Katy Voss.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 7767934 VIRIN: 230309-A-MF686-900 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 569.6 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command’s first Soldier to Compete and Win in the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.