    Instead of putting money in the register, the Bragg’n Barn put it into the community [Image 2 of 2]

    Instead of putting money in the register, the Bragg’n Barn put it into the community

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Janice Burton 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Brian Atkins, the acting Fort Bragg Deputy Commander, along with Cyndi Brunson, the Bragg’n Barn board president and Barbara Speir, present a $5,000 check to the Armed Services YMCA, April 24. Jeremy Hester, the director of the ASYMCA accepted the check, which will support the community outreach programs at the ASYMCA.

