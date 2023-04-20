Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instead of putting money in the register, the Bragg’n Barn put it into the community [Image 1 of 2]

    Instead of putting money in the register, the Bragg’n Barn put it into the community

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Janice Burton 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service, a non-profit that serves homeless veterans and veterans in nursing homes, receives a $2,000 check from the Bragg’n Barn Thrift Store, April 24. On Monday, the organization hosted its first official event to publicly share its revenue to organizations that serve the Soldiers and their Families on and off Fort Bragg.

    This work, Instead of putting money in the register, the Bragg’n Barn put it into the community [Image 2 of 2], by Janice Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    charity
    people

