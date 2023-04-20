Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service, a non-profit that serves homeless veterans and veterans in nursing homes, receives a $2,000 check from the Bragg’n Barn Thrift Store, April 24. On Monday, the organization hosted its first official event to publicly share its revenue to organizations that serve the Soldiers and their Families on and off Fort Bragg.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 13:20 Photo ID: 7767687 VIRIN: 230428-A-A4510-001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 90 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Instead of putting money in the register, the Bragg’n Barn put it into the community [Image 2 of 2], by Janice Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.