The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s Targets Test Directorate prepares to launch an Economical Target-2 target April 26 from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The purpose of the flight was to serve as a search track for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radar. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7767678
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-YN030-247
|Resolution:
|683x1024
|Size:
|696.18 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMDC launches economical target for radar test [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMDC launches economical target for radar tests
