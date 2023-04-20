Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC launches economical target for radar test [Image 1 of 2]

    SMDC launches economical target for radar test

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s Targets Test Directorate launches an Economical Target-2 target April 26 from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The purpose of the flight was to serve as a search track for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radar. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
