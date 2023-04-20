Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members from Connecticut Air National Guard conduct ISO inspection on C-130H Hercules [Image 16 of 16]

    Members from Connecticut Air National Guard conduct ISO inspection on C-130H Hercules

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla French, member of the 103rd Maintenance Group is shown conducting an isochronal inspection on a C-130H Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, April 20, 2023. An ISO inspection is an in-depth assessment of the aircraft conducted every 540 days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emme Drummond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members from Connecticut Air National Guard conduct ISO inspection on C-130H Hercules [Image 16 of 16], by Amn Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Maintenance
    C-130
    Flying Yankees

