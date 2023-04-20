U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla French, member of the 103rd Maintenance Group is shown conducting an isochronal inspection on a C-130H Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, April 20, 2023. An ISO inspection is an in-depth assessment of the aircraft conducted every 540 days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 12:36
|Photo ID:
|7767589
|VIRIN:
|230420-Z-FH878-1016
|Resolution:
|5459x3632
|Size:
|969.84 KB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members from Connecticut Air National Guard conduct ISO inspection on C-130H Hercules [Image 16 of 16], by Amn Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
