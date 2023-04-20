Members from Connecticut Air National Guard conduct ISO inspection on C-130H Hercules

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Miller, member of the 103rd Maintenance Group is shown conducting an isochronal inspection on a C-130H Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, April 20, 2023. An ISO inspection is an in-depth assessment of the aircraft conducted every 540 days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emme Drummond)

