Lt.Col. Matthew “Beast” Tanis, Director of Operations, 131st Fighter Squadron, 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts ANG, speaks with local media representatives at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, after delivering F-15C Eagle 86-0156 to the museum on April 25, 2023.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)
This work, F-15C Arrival [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
