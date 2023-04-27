F-15C Arrival

Lt.Col. Matthew “Beast” Tanis, Director of Operations, 131st Fighter Squadron, 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts ANG, speaks with local media representatives at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, after delivering F-15C Eagle 86-0156 to the museum on April 25, 2023.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

