    F-15C Arrival [Image 6 of 10]

    F-15C Arrival

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Lt.Col. Matthew “Beast” Tanis, Director of Operations, 131st Fighter Squadron, 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts ANG, speaks with local media representatives at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, after delivering F-15C Eagle 86-0156 to the museum on April 25, 2023.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:18
    Photo ID: 7767170
    VIRIN: 230425-F-AU145-1118
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

