F-15C Arrival

Lt.Col. Matthew “Beast” Tanis, Director of Operations, 131st Fighter Squadron, 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts ANG, flew this F-15C Eagle 86-0156 to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 25, 2023. Lt.Col. Tanis and crew members from the 131st FS and 104th FW gathered for a photo before the F-15C becomes a part of the permanent collection at the museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

