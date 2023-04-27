Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy lives on through great granddaughter’s service as future U.S. Army doctor

Pfc. Jesse Funk served with Company L, 354th Infantry, 89th Division, and was stationed in France during World War I. In memory of his efforts in receiving the Medal of Honor, Jesse’s photo and citation is mounted amongst the WAMC Medal of Honor Hall near the Radiology and Laboratory department, on the first floor.



Jesse’s son, Frank Funk-Argust (in photo, standing behind Jesse), grew up to become an officer in Merrill’s Marauders, serving in the China-Burma-India theater during WWII.

