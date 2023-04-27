Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy lives on through great granddaughter’s service as future U.S. Army doctor [Image 2 of 2]

    Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy lives on through great granddaughter’s service as future U.S. Army doctor

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Pfc. Jesse Funk served with Company L, 354th Infantry, 89th Division, and was stationed in France during World War I. In memory of his efforts in receiving the Medal of Honor, Jesse’s photo and citation is mounted amongst the WAMC Medal of Honor Hall near the Radiology and Laboratory department, on the first floor.

    Jesse’s son, Frank Funk-Argust (in photo, standing behind Jesse), grew up to become an officer in Merrill’s Marauders, serving in the China-Burma-India theater during WWII.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:18
    Location: US
