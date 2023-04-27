2nd Lt. Vera Funk poses for a photo with her father, John Funk. The Funk family has had a family member serve in every major war, tracing back to Henry Funk, during the Revolution.
Medal of Honor recipient's legacy lives on through great granddaughter's service as future U.S. Army doctor
