    Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy lives on through great granddaughter’s service as future U.S. Army doctor [Image 1 of 2]

    Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy lives on through great granddaughter’s service as future U.S. Army doctor

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Womack Army Medical Center

    2nd Lt. Vera Funk poses for a photo with her father, John Funk. The Funk family has had a family member serve in every major war, tracing back to Henry Funk, during the Revolution.

    This work, Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy lives on through great granddaughter’s service as future U.S. Army doctor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor recipient&rsquo;s legacy lives on through great granddaughter&rsquo;s service as future U.S. Army doctor

    Medal of Honor.
    WAMC
    Vera Funk
    Jese Funk
    John Funk

